TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.11, but opened at $65.08. TotalEnergies shares last traded at $64.86, with a volume of 376,903 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.0% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

