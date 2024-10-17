Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 2.1% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 28,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $656,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 46,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,613,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.81.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $148.69 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $170.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.82 and its 200 day moving average is $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $274.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

