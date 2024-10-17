Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 1.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

MMC stock opened at $227.91 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $232.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.69.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,566 shares of company stock worth $4,420,137. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

