Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,389 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 8,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 178,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,067,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $287.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $228.03 and a one year high of $293.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.81.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

