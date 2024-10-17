Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $140.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trade Desk traded as high as $118.90 and last traded at $117.31, with a volume of 252067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.94.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.97.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,216,797.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,095,115 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 100.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,275,000 after purchasing an additional 872,555 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3,973.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 437,967 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 983,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,934,000 after buying an additional 431,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 381,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,320,000 after buying an additional 364,242 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 294.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

