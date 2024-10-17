Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $140.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trade Desk traded as high as $118.90 and last traded at $117.31, with a volume of 252067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.94.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.97.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TTD
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 100.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,275,000 after purchasing an additional 872,555 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3,973.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 437,967 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 983,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,934,000 after buying an additional 431,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 381,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,320,000 after buying an additional 364,242 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trade Desk Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 294.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.48.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trade Desk
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Progressive Leads the Way as Analysts Bet Big on Insurance Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.