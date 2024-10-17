Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.97.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $117.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.85, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.62. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $118.82.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $9,314,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,615. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $9,314,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,615. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,885,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,102,994.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,095,115 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.3% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,500,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,898,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,275,000 after purchasing an additional 872,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,629,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,151,000 after purchasing an additional 177,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

