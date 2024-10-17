TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $1,555.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,448.41.
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 30.71 EPS for the current year.
TransDigm Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,019,981.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,472 shares of company stock worth $23,941,840 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
