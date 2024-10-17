Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 1,444 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $418.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $415.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $382.42 and its 200 day moving average is $357.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $421.56.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

