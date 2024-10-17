Transform Wealth LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 58,148 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

