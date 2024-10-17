Transform Wealth LLC Sells 30,532 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,532 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,923,000 after buying an additional 258,725 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 54,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 40,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 501,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

