Transform Wealth LLC Sells 57 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,364,000 after buying an additional 432,353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,912,000 after acquiring an additional 334,057 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,146,000 after acquiring an additional 249,558 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,941,000 after purchasing an additional 56,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,637,000 after purchasing an additional 180,857 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $177.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $177.97. The company has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.63.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

