TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W upgraded TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.33, for a total transaction of $3,186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,587,352.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 20,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.33, for a total value of $3,186,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,587,352.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,580 shares of company stock worth $8,837,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,680,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,832,000 after purchasing an additional 202,867 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 136,217 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,977,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,162,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $129.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,249.25 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.55.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

