Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 3,952,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 18,354,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Transocean Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.79.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at $468,476,695.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,982,142 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $433,208,000 after purchasing an additional 429,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 76.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,839 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 175,130 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 3.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,437,730 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth about $1,521,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Transocean by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,362 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 260,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

