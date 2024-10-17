Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.99 and traded as low as $1.80. Trevena shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 12,859 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trevena in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Trevena alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TRVN

Trevena Stock Up 9.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.25) by $9.02. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -32.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trevena

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.