Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Trimble by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 42,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Trimble by 4.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 41.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Trimble by 34.1% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 197,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 50,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 34.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

TRMB stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.82. 47,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

