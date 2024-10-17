Tsfg LLC Acquires 66 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,722,410,000 after buying an additional 704,804 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,949 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,167,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,157,635,000 after acquiring an additional 750,971 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,538,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,873,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,242,000 after purchasing an additional 296,892 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $187.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $194.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

