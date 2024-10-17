Tsfg LLC Has $105,000 Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 2.5 %

GWW stock opened at $1,112.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,002.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $962.39. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $674.41 and a 52-week high of $1,115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total transaction of $13,481,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,281,004.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total transaction of $13,481,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,281,004.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total value of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,650,478.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $975.00 to $1,230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,030.70.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

