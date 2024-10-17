Tsfg LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 103.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 77.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 119.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

MFC opened at $30.67 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFC. Barclays initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

