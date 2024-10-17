Tsfg LLC Sells 850 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.35. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $62.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

