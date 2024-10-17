Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,206 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,633 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FCX. UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.