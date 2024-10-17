Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.47.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $110.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average of $109.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

