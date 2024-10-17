Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

