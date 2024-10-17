Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 209.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 650.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $44.72 on Thursday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $359.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,912,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 22,050 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $999,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,990,545 shares in the company, valued at $90,251,310.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 748,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,912,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Raymond James lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

