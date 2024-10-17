Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,717 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10,925.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 692,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 686,204 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 229,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $91.15 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $91.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

