Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RLY opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $573.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

