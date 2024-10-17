Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $164.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $114.69 and a 52 week high of $164.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

