Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 873 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REET. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after acquiring an additional 131,423 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,493,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,717,000 after acquiring an additional 337,372 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

REET opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

