Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $82.65 and last traded at $83.15. Approximately 4,509,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 17,994,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $167.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

