UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $2.35. UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 173,800 shares changing hands.
UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44.
