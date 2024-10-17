UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Trading 12.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

UMeWorld Limited (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.45. 2,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

UMeWorld Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.

About UMeWorld

(Get Free Report)

UMeWorld Limited, an integrated edible oil company, engages in the production of diacylglycerol) oil, palm oil, and oil palm derivative products. The company was formerly known as AlphaRx, Inc and changed its name to UMeWorld Limited in March 2013. UMeWorld Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMeWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMeWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.