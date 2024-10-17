Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $248.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.97 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.61. The company has a market cap of $151.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

