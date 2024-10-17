United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76. United Airlines also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UAL. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.37.

United Airlines Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $72.02 on Thursday. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

