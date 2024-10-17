United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.3% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 160.7% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 281.2% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 90,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.0% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.4 %

UPS traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.30. The company had a trading volume of 695,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $115.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.