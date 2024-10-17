United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 33,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.18. The company had a trading volume of 569,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,649. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.82 and a 200 day moving average of $136.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

