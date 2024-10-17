Uranium Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 14,412 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 138% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,054 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,969.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,222,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,226,000 after purchasing an additional 967,448 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at about $12,695,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UEC

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $7.96 on Thursday. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.64 and a beta of 1.84.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. On average, analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.