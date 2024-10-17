Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Raised by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

