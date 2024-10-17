Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Acquired by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $428,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.03. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3228 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

