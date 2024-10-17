Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Stock Position Lowered by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.12. 118,454 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

