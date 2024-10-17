Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172,614 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565,775 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after buying an additional 1,860,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

