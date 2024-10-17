Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VEA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.66. 330,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,547,709. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

