Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 158.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $389.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $393.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.28. The company has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

