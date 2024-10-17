Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,646,000 after purchasing an additional 211,575 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,381,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $392.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.28. The stock has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $393.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.