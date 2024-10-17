Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.3% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,528,000 after acquiring an additional 228,580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,076,000 after buying an additional 59,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after acquiring an additional 153,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,127,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,334,000 after buying an additional 129,582 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $131.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $131.45.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

