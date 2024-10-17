Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.7% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,266,000 after buying an additional 169,810 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 978,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,987,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 919,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,276,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after buying an additional 897,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 812,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $169.85. The stock had a trading volume of 31,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,761. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $170.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

