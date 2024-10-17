Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after acquiring an additional 826,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 266.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 807,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,818,000 after acquiring an additional 586,781 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,716,000 after acquiring an additional 523,467 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.84. The company had a trading volume of 945,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,388. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

