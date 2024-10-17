Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $202.30 and last traded at $202.14, with a volume of 232128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.