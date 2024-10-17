Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.6% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock opened at $204.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $205.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.42.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.