Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $535.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $537.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $516.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.