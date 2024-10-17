Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Raised by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,758,000 after buying an additional 98,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after acquiring an additional 160,184 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $537.14. 550,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,283,562. The firm has a market cap of $486.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $538.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.