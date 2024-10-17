Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $194.21 and last traded at $194.21, with a volume of 2152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.09.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.57 and a 200-day moving average of $180.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

